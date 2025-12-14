Another crash near southwest end of West Seattle Bridge

We heard a bit of the radio exchanges about this around 10 this morning but not enough description to write about – until this photo came in just now, literally completing the picture. (Thanks to CJ for sending it.) Another crash in the area where some think the pavement is the problem, and others blame speed. The driver of this 4Runner wound up in the grass by the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign; no other vehicle was reported involved, and the initial SFD dispatch to check out the driver was quickly downsized.