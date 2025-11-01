WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run; prowler/peeper

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
HIT-RUN: Sent by Maggie late last night:
At 9:40 pm on SW Oregon St., between 41st & 42nd Ave SW, a silver, late-model truck with a canopy, possibly a Toyota Tundra, heading east on Oregon, was responsible for a hit and run, with damage to three parked cars, two with severe damage.
Police tell us he went on to hit another car and again, fled the scene.
He was last seen near the 7-11 on California, driving south. If you have any information about this vehicle or have video of the incidents, please contact SPD Officer Hernandez 8022 / 206-733-9800. Incident # 2025-319777. We would appreciate the public’s help with this. He hit our cars with such force, two likely are totaled.
PROWLER/PEEPER: This report with two videos were sent by SB:
I thought it would benefit the community to post about an incident that happened in an apartment building to hopefully keep others safe and possibly identify the culprit. There was a prowler/peeping tom that trespassed onto the property and was looking into windows and did so for a good 10-15 minutes. Please see the attachments for some video footage. I have a couple more of him doing this back and forth during that time frame. This happened on October 27th around 9 pm about 3 blocks north of the Admiral Junction in West Seattle. The police were called and responded quickly but just missed him.
We don’t have an incident number for this yet.
| 0 COMMENTS