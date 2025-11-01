WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run; prowler/peeper

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HIT-RUN: Sent by Maggie late last night:

At 9:40 pm on SW Oregon St., between 41st & 42nd Ave SW, a silver, late-model truck with a canopy, possibly a Toyota Tundra, heading east on Oregon, was responsible for a hit and run, with damage to three parked cars, two with severe damage.

Police tell us he went on to hit another car and again, fled the scene.

He was last seen near the 7-11 on California, driving south. If you have any information about this vehicle or have video of the incidents, please contact SPD Officer Hernandez 8022 / 206-733-9800. Incident # 2025-319777. We would appreciate the public’s help with this. He hit our cars with such force, two likely are totaled.