PHOTOS: 2026’s crosstown clash between West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS baseball teams

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

West Seattle High School gets baseball bragging rights again this year with last night’s “West Cup” victory over Chief Sealth International High School, 5-1 at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Wildcats pitcher Brady Stenberg got the win with 12 strikeouts:

Here are other scenes from the game, photographed by Oliver Hamlin for WSB:

(WSHS’s Cole Williamson celebrates on second base)

(Sam Popelka pitches for Chief Sealth)

(WSHS’s Lincoln Scott hits an RBI double, one of his three hits on the night)

(Chief Sealth’s Oliver Clark celebrates reaching third base)

(WSHS’s Lincoln Scott on second base after hitting a double)

(WSHS’s Keaton Gunner slides into third base)

(Chief Sealth’s Nevin Pivar throws a pitch)

(WSHS pitcher Stenberg celebrates strikeout ending the fifth inning)

After last night’s win, the Wildcats had a quick turnaround to today’s game vs. Issaquah HS at T-Mobile Park, which they lost 9-1. They play Seattle Academy at 3:30 pm Monday (April 6) at Delridge Playfield; the Seahawks’ next local game is at 5 pm Wednesday (April 8) vs. Garfield at NCSWAC.