TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: November’s first weekday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, November 3, 2025 – the first weekday of the new month, and the first weekday since the end of Daylight Saving Time.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast for today: Cloudy, rain expected in pm, high in the low-50s. Sunrise will be at 6:55 am; sunset, 4:49 pm.
(Sunday morning photo by Chris Frankovich)
ROAD WORK
-Fauntleroy culvert repairs in the 9100 block of California SW are expected to wrap up this week.
-SDOT says work might start this week for 60th, 61st, 62nd Alki speed-bump work between Alki Avenue and Admiral Way.
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – WSF says the Triangle Route is still on a two-boat schedule “until further notice.” Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.
Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.
Water Taxi – Now on regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.
STADIUM ZONE
–Sounders FC hosts Minnesota United FC, 7:45 pm kickoff.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS