HAPPENING NOW: Unique gift possibilities at Arrowhead Gardens craft fair

Lindy is one of the Arrowhead Gardens residents selling unique creations at the annual holiday craft fair – garden art and planter stakes made from material including keepsake dishes and tiny charms. Be sure to look into each of the rooms at the community building on the east side of the complex at 9220 2nd SW so you don’t miss anybody. Linda is back with her preserves, from barbecue onion relish to pickled grapes to pineapple upside-down cake jam:

She admits she tends to go for “the unique.” Other creators are selling scarves, books – not used, but rather ones they wrote! – baked goods, gnomes, tree ornaments, photo posters, more.

This craft fair continues until 3 pm.