ELECTION 2025: King County results, first round – close race for County Executive; Medic One levy passing

After Seattle Mayor, arguably the night’s second-biggest race is for King County Executive, the post that West Seattleite Dow Constantine left to become Sound Transit CEO, deciding not to try for a fifth 4-year term. The two candidates to succeed him are both King County Councilmembers, as was Constantine when elected First round of results. This one’s close in the first round:

Girmay Zahilay – 50.07%

Claudia Balducci – 48.44%

Also on countywide ballots, the Medic One levy renewal: Passing with 79% yes

