WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Shortcut to event listings

Yes, with all that “atmospheric river” talk, we’re probably in for a rainy Halloween, so you’ve likely already added an umbrella to your costume plan. But if you’re still considering what to do tomorrow – and over the weekend, for Dia de Muertos – here’s a shortcut to everything that’s in our calendar: Just go here for everything labeled with that category. And if you are having a haunted house or other Halloween event that’s open to the community, send the info ASAP – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll add it!