Turning the wheels of justice a bit faster: Prosecuting attorney promises 1-month case reviews

The process that determines whether someone is charged with a crime can move slowly. First step is whether law enforcement sends the case to prosecutors for possible charges. Then, prosecutors’ decision on whether to file charges. King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion (a West Seattleite) announced this morning that the latter step will be completed within a month – from the announcement:

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion is announcing that, as of October 1, 2025, adult felony and all juvenile cases referred by law enforcement to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are subject to a 30-day review timeline to determine whether charges will be filed. The 30-Day Case Review, which is now in effect, has never been attempted in this way in the history of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which spans more than 135 years.

“Making charging decisions within 30 days is part of our commitment to improve the aspects of the justice system that are within our control,” said King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion. “The 30 Day Case Review is better for victims, law enforcement, defendants and our community – who should expect their government to continue raising the bar on service delivery. I want to commend the dedicated public servants in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office who made this change possible and whose ongoing efforts will continue to deliver thoughtful responses.” …

… Under this new policy, King County Prosecutors will communicate a filing decision – whether the case will be filed (charged), declined, used as part of another case, or if the law requires additional evidence from police investigators – within 30 days of law enforcement referral. The result is everyone in King County will have greater certainty in receiving a response from the justice system – and in what timeframe. Victims will know what to expect faster after experiencing harm, law enforcement will see the results of their investigations faster, defendants will have more timely notice of whether they are facing charges, and the community will have more confidence in the justice system’s response.

This does not mean more cases are being dismissed, nor does it create a spike in new case filings. Cases will continue to be reviewed thoroughly for sufficient evidence or investigative follow up. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been working toward this point for months, and for years has consistently filed between 20-30 felony cases daily. The 30-Day Case Review Policy, which is now in effect, has never been attempted in this way in the history of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which spans more than 135 years.

Research suggests that a more certain response – i.e. the risk of being caught – plays an important role in deterring crime. In other words, issuing swifter consequences from the justice system can help increase the impact of those consequences….