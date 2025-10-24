West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

51℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

October 24, 2025 2:10 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

2:10 PM: No injuries, and no visuals, but possible traffic effects from a two-car crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge. We had trouble verifying the location until a friend reported it’s “at the curve by the statues … one car is spun around and there is a second car involved.”

2:45 PM: Thanks to those who’ve since sent photos, including the one above. As you can see, the barrier’s been pushed out of position, which adds an extra element to clearing the scene – and getting through it safely.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • Jeff F. October 24, 2025 (2:55 pm)
    Reply

    Fall is officially here! 

  • Derp October 24, 2025 (3:03 pm)
    Reply

    You would think people would show down in this rain, but I guess not. Don’t tell me “this is the corner”, slow down.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.