TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

2:10 PM: No injuries, and no visuals, but possible traffic effects from a two-car crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge. We had trouble verifying the location until a friend reported it’s “at the curve by the statues … one car is spun around and there is a second car involved.”

2:45 PM: Thanks to those who’ve since sent photos, including the one above. As you can see, the barrier’s been pushed out of position, which adds an extra element to clearing the scene – and getting through it safely.