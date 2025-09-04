WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One coyote sighting; (added) another makes off with dog toy

ORIGINAL 1:30 PM REPORT: Haven’t received one in a while till this came in via text today:

On my way to the bus today at 7:30 am I saw a coyote run across the street at Hanford and Belvidere. Probably going after the rabbits in the neighborhood. But with kids going back to school I thought it was worth sharing.

Our years of coyote reports are in this archive; if you haven’t read up on co-existence tips, go here!

ADDED 2:23 PM: Rose De Dan sent another video from her Wild Reiki Spa backyard pond – where a visiting coyote made off with a dog toy: