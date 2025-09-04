WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One coyote sighting; (added) another makes off with dog toy

ORIGINAL 1:30 PM REPORT: Haven’t received one in a while till this came in via text today:
On my way to the bus today at 7:30 am I saw a coyote run across the street at Hanford and Belvidere. Probably going after the rabbits in the neighborhood. But with kids going back to school I thought it was worth sharing.
Our years of coyote reports are in this archive; if you haven’t read up on co-existence tips, go here!
ADDED 2:23 PM: Rose De Dan sent another video from her Wild Reiki Spa backyard pond – where a visiting coyote made off with a dog toy:
The local coyotes seem to favor the Wild Reiki Spa, making more frequent appearances. This one took advantage of an experiment I was conducting. Knowing how much my raccoon visitors enjoy using their paws, I thought they might enjoy playfully dunking a small dog rubber toy in the fountain. It never occurred to me that Coyote might find the ring toy fun too, carrying it off for a bit of play in the center of the yard, where the camera faintly catches a bit of pawing and pulling on it. The next morning, I found it at the end of the yard. I have since retired the ring toy after realizing it could present a choking hazard due to its size in relation to Coyote’s mouth. If I decide to try again, I’ll need to purchase a coyote-sized dog toy and see if it suits the raccoons as well.
| 0 COMMENTS