WEEK AHEAD: Seattle School Board president @ Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting

This Tuesday (September 23), the Admiral Neighborhood Association invites community members to its every-other-month general gathering. Here's the ANA preview:

Our special guest will be Seattle Public School Board President Gina Topp, who will be with us to talk about the state of the District as we begin a new school year. The meeting will now be held at 7 pm at the “Admiral Hub” (formerly Admiral Church) building on SW Hill Street and 44th Ave SW. Also present will be one of our friends from the SW Precinct. We will have some highlights from our Summer events as well as a look ahead to Fall/Winter.

P.S. The Admiral Hub itself – and what’s happening with the building now that the church and preschool have moved out – will be the topic of a WSB story we hope to publish tonight.