The airport next door: Another chance this week to learn about options proposed for Boeing Field’s future

Boeing Field – aka King County International Airport, “one of the busiest non-hub airports in the nation” – is just east of West Seattle, both visible and audible to many here – with aircraft from cargo jets to Blue Angels – and is continuing the process of planning its future. Your next chance to plug in is this Thursday – here’s the announcement:

King County International Airport-Boeing Field (KCIA) is gathering input about future airport plans at an open house on Thursday, September 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the KCIA Flight Service Station, 6526 Ellis Ave. S.

KCIA invites airport tenants, airport users, and community members to provide input on draft alternatives the airport is considering in the Vision 2045 Airport Plan. Attendees can stop by any time to talk with the study team and share their feedback. The goal is to have a plan that will allow KCIA to adapt and evolve to meet changing aviation demand over the next 20 years. …

More information about the open house:

Get more details and register (optional): kciaplanning.com.

There will be no formal presentation. Free parking is available in the building’s parking lot and on nearby streets. A King County Metro bus stop at Ellis Ave. S and S. Warsaw Street, across from the KCIA Flight Service Station, serves the 124 and 60 lines. Interpretation will be available in Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Khmer, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

If individuals are unable to attend the open house, the study team has posted information for comments on the project website, including the draft alternatives. The study team will accept comments on the alternatives through 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on Oct. 17. These comments will be considered in the second draft of alternatives that will be available for public comment in November.

The study team will host additional open houses and engagement opportunities throughout the process, which continues through mid-2026.