LAST CALL! Hours left to get Taste of West Seattle tickets. Plus, see the map to plot your tasting strategy

Tomorrow’s the night – the Taste of West Seattle, raising much-needed money for the West Seattle Food Bank and giving you the chance to sample dozens of local restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries, and cafés’ specialties! We just checked in with WSFB’s Robbin Peterson for the final word in the final hours of advance ticket sales:

Pre-sale tickets are still available for the Taste of West Seattle — but only until midnight tonight! A limited number may be available at the door, but with nearly sold-out attendance, the safest way to secure your spot is to grab tickets now.

This year’s Taste is more than a food festival —it’s a West Seattle neighborhood celebration. Local restaurants, breweries, and bakeries are stepping up to share the best of our community. Here’s the map showing who will be where at The Hall at Fauntleroy:

On top of incredible bites and sips, guests can Have Fun & Do Good with community-powered games:

Plinko for Prizes

and

Raffle baskets loaded with gift cards from favorite West Seattle businesses and restaurants.

All proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank’s programs — from groceries and home delivery to rent and utility assistance—keeping our neighbors and neighborhoods strong.