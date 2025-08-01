West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Lining up in pursuit of pink salmon

August 1, 2025 12:34 pm
Thanks for sending the photos! It’s a sight you’ll only see every two years – people fishing almost elbow-to-elbow on Lincoln Park‘s north shore, in pursuit of pink salmon. The photo above is from Mike M. today, busier than this scene captured by Steve Pumphrey on Thursday:

The run is an every-other-year phenomenon, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says this year’s run is huge:

The 2025 Puget Sound pink salmon forecast is 7.76 million — up 70% from the 10-year cycle average — and predicted to be the third largest total return on record (up from a 2023 forecast of 3.95 million and an actual return of 7.22 million).

