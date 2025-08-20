Calling all teens! Next Intergenerational Theatre Project about to launch

The next Intergenerational Theatre Project has adult participants and is ready to welcome teens too. Here’s the announcement:

CALLING ALL TEENS

for the Fall session of the BAYFEST Intergenerational Theatre Project!

Open-to-All Intro Session Saturday, August 23

Would you like to perform and have fun with people of all ages?

7-10 teens and 7-10 senior adults, chosen by BAYFEST for this exciting, fun and collaborative project, will form the Fall 2025 “Intergen” Cohort, following the success of our first cohort this past winter/spring. The group willmeet every few weeks over several months (usually on a weekend morning) in West Seattle for a fun, meaningful learning process, using theatre games and exercises, guided discussions, participant writing and collaboration. The project will start with an open-to-all intro session (no obligation to continue) on Saturday, August 23rd from 10 AM – 1 PM at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle Street) NO THEATRE EXPERIENCE NECESSARY and the Project is COMPLETELY FREE to all chosen participants!