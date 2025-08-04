BIZNOTE: Indofusion’s two-phase opening in West Seattle Junction

If you’ve passed by Indofusion (4719 California SW) in The Junction and noticed the doors appear open … the restaurant is partly open now, full opening planned later this week. We last checked in on the new restaurant/bar in April (it’s owned by the Virk family, which also operates Maharaja Cuisine of India a bit further north). The kitchen is operating right now and serving food for takeout (Toast) and delivery (Uber Eats now, GrubHub and DoorDash “soon”). But you can’t dine in, yet. They’ll open the doors so “folks can come in, look around, and check out the place” starting around 2 pm Wednesday (August 6). Then they’ll fully open starting at 10:30 am Friday (August 8). Hours for starters, as of Friday, will begin at 10:30 am seven days a week, closing at 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, midnight Sundays through Thursdays. Dine-in (or drink=in) is 21+ only. You can check out the menu online through the aforementioned services; we also took photos of the paper menu currently posted out front – see them here and here.