HAPPENING NOW: Easy Street Records hopping for Record Store Day 2025

(WSB photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

Never a dull day at Easy Street Records in the heart of The Junction, but as previewed in our Saturday list, this one is really jumping – it’s Record Store Day, which offers special deals, treats, and sights. WSB contributing journalist Jason Grotelueschen sent a few scenes:

Making an appearance for just a few hours, that’s the legendary touring van used by The Melvins, featuring art by Kurt Cobain. Past the van and on down Alaska, people were still lined up as of about an hour ago:

Inside the shop, Easy Street proprietor Matt Vaughan is the busiest man in showbiz, with freebies as well as sales – he told us about 500 people were in line when the store opened at 7 am!

The shelves continue yielding treasures:

Easy Street is open into the evening – this year’s RSD show features SYML, already sold out, so if you see a crowd at the corner tonight, that’s what it’s all about.