YOU CAN HELP! Early volunteer request for one of West Seattle’s first summer festivals

Before we get to the heart of festival season in July, an early spot of summer fun arrives thanks to the Morgan Junction Community Festival, presented by the Morgan Community Association. This year, the festival’s on June 14 – still more than three months away, but as this announcement explains, they’re hoping to get volunteers involved now!

The annual Morgan Junction Community Festival is coming up on Saturday, June 14 from 10 am to 2 pm. Event sponsor Morgan Community Association (MoCA) is pleased that the Bubbleman and other fun acts will be returning to Morgan Junction Park along with local vendors and community information booths. We’re hoping that everyone will come out to join us that day.

We’re hoping some new people will join us to help with planning, preparation and day of event support for this long standing community festival. We need a Vendor lead, a PR lead and a Volunteer lead. Not interested in a lead position? Any help you’d like to offer would be very welcome. The time commitment isn’t huge; one meeting per month and day of event. Please contact us at mocacnc@gmail.com if you are willing and interested.

THANK YOU and see you on June 14 at the Morgan Junction Community Festival!