WEEKEND PREVIEW: Northwest Symphony Orchestra in West Seattle, with program including world premiere

Looking ahead to this weekend, Holy Rosary Catholic Church will again be the setting for a one-of-a-kind concert, this time by the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, which has been sponsoring WSB this week to amplify the announcement. The orchestra, conducted by Anthony Spain, will be joined by singers on Saturday (March 15) to present “Music for the Soul,” a program of both instrumental and choral music that includes a world-premiere arrangement:

*Stabat Mater- Antonin Dvorak

With ChoralSounds Northwest

Soloists- Alexandra Picard, Rose Beattie, Brendan Tuohy, Charles Robert Stephens *Bogoroditse Devo (Hail Mary, Full of Grace)- Sergei Rachmaninoff – arranged for brass ensemble by Jon Boysen (world premiere) *Du bist die Ruh- Franz Schubert

William Farmer, French Horn soloist

That’s just part of the program planned for the concert starting at 8 pm Saturday. Tickets are available online. The venue is at 42nd/Genesee.