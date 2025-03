Thanks to Steven Rice for the photo of the Space Needle hosting tonight’s GuideStar laser-art installation, as previewed here earlier this week. If you had trouble seeing it from this side of the bay, the photo may hint at a reason why – the light beams were slender. Converge Media streamed the show, including spoken word and music beneath the Needle – here’s the recording:

GuideStar was created by New York-based artists Mendi + Keith Obadike, commissioned by Seattle’s Wa Na Wari.