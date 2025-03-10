PREVIEW: South Seattle College’s annual ‘Discover’ open house Tuesday

A quick reminder that if you’re interested in studying at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – whether seeking a degree or certificate, or a continuing-education class – tomorrow’s the day to visit. 3:30 to 6:30 pm on Tuesday (March 11), you’re invited to SSC’s annual Discover Open House. The college will offer campus tours, program presentations, opportunities to speak with faculty and advisers, plus information on admissions, financial aid, and other student resources. You can RSVP here. Know before you go – review options here, from career training, college transfer, and applied bachelor’s degrees, to short-term training and personal enrichment courses. SSC is on West Seattle’s Puget Ridge, at 6000 16th SW.