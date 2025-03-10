COUNTDOWN: Two months until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025

Spring is in view and so is this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, Saturday, May 10. It’s the 20th anniversary edition – West Seattle’s biggest person-to-person recycling day was founded in 2005 (we’ve been coordinating it since the fourth WSCGSD in 2008). Registration will open April 1. If you’re new, know that WSCGSD is not one big sale at one site, but rather sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, so after the close of registration (which will be open for just over three weeks), we build a map that’s published one week before sale day, plus a list with the sales identified by number and address, and the short sale summary provided during registration. Official WSCGSD hours on May 10 are 9 am-3 pm, but some sellers start early and/or end late – some even add extra day(s)! – so if you’re having a sale, be sure to include that information with your registration (there’s a spot on the form).

P.S. For people with just a few things to sell, and/or nowhere to have a sale, so far we’ve heard from the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, which will have community spaces in its big back parking lot, with all proceeds going toward their fundraising for a new van. Others planning to offer community spaces, please let us know ASAP! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.