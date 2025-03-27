‘Chicago’ at WSHS, ‘Frozen’ at OLG, more on your West Seattle Thursday list!

(Photo by Lance Mercer – seen from Lincoln Park)

Today/tonight, from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights (something to add? please let us know!):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring is starting Week 2! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm at MOD Pizza Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton), mention Denny International Middle School‘s fundraiser and part of the proceeds of your purchase will go toward it.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD MEETING: 1:30-4 pm, downtown and online, scheduled to include the vote on appointing Dow Constantine as CEO. The agenda explains how to comment/watch.

SUFFRAGE FIRST! 2 pm performance at Village Green-West Seattle (2615 SW Barton), free but RSVP requested.

SPORTS: – One local high-school game tonight – Chief Sealth IHS baseball vs. Seattle Academy at Delridge Playfield at 3 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Vandalz.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also tonight, run 3 miles, or walk a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB COMMUNITY 5K: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run now departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander) and tonight the Westies team up with Orca Run Club for a “community 5K.”

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’re not up for running, how about walking? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

OLG 8TH GRADERS PRESENT ‘FROZEN’: One night only, and the community’s invited! Doors open at the Walmesley Center at 6:30 pm, showtime at 7 pm for Our Lady of Guadalupe 8th graders’ production of “Frozen.” (3401 SW Myrtle)

OPENING NIGHT FLYOVER: If you see two U.S. Navy Growlers pass by, it’s for the Mariners’ opening-night flyover, as we noted on Wednesday. (Game starts at 7:10 pm.)

OPENING NIGHT FOR ‘CHICAGO’ AT WSHS: 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), a huge student-led production of “Chicago” opens its run – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight at The Skylark! Doors 6, music 7, Miscomings, Faith in Strangers, 9-5 Hyperf–k, Give Me Gold. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind and Teenage Rampage, starting at 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!: