BIZNOTE: Change of plans for Flower Lab in Admiral

(Katie, in photo provided by Flower Lab)

Last November, after Bebop Waffle Shop announced its closure at 2600 California SW, with its proprietor planning a pivot to an event space, co-housed Flower Lab was planning to transition to online-only. That’s still the plan, but it’ll be short-lived, explains proprietor Katie in this open letter she shared with WSB as well as her customers:

Wendy and Paul Damoth, the building and business has had my heart and strengthened my floral passion – I’m so honored to have steered the ship these past 4 years. Thank you for being part of this journey. This special community and its ceaseless support has meant everything.

We will be selling off the bulk of all retail, some furniture and some vessels over the next month – please don’t hesitate to come visit and maybe take a piece of Flower Lab with you!

Additionally, I would love to offer referrals and recommendations for your future floral needs, as this community has many wonderful floral designers to choose from.

With love and gratitude,

Katie

Owner, Flower Lab