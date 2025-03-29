Alki walking tours return! Register for your spot before they’re all booked

Twice a month for the next six months, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is bringing back its popular walking tour of Alki. Twelve tours might sound like a lot, but they filled up fast last year, so the SWSHS wants you to know that registration is open now:

Our popular Alki History Walking Tours return this Spring.

Learn about the history of Alki Beach, the peoples who have lived here and how settlement by various groups and individuals has left its mark on Alki. Visit historic and cultural sites in the area and discuss how our understanding of the area and its people continues to evolve.

Tours include stops at the Log House Museum, Fir Lodge/Alki Homestead, historic sites and monuments at Alki Beach, and Doc Maynard’s home in West Seattle.

Tours are offered rain or shine and include about one mile of walking with multiple stops. The tour is ADA accessible although there are no stops that include seating.

To register for a walking tour, please click on the date you would like to join us (find the dates listed and linked here).

This program is FREE although registration required. Suggested donation $15.

All tours begin at 11 am at the Log House Museum at 3003 61st Ave SW.