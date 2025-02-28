Girl Scout Cookies, music, new businesses, poetry, much more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Looking toward foggy Harbor Island/West Seattle from downtown – photo by Alyssa Baker)

Friday is here! Here’s what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

HAGOSA’S HOUSE: Scheduled opening day for this new coffee shop, until 7 pm – here’s our story from earlier this week. (4800 Delridge Way SW)

FAREWELL, HAROLD: Drop by Admiral Chevron (northwest corner of California/Admiral) 10 am-noon and bid farewell to longtime staffer Harold Chacon – this WSB story explains.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am, weekly free drop-in playtime at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

BLACK HISTORY ART EXHIBIT: Visit the Washington State Black Legacy Institute‘s first major exhibit, 11 am-6 pm. (2656 42nd SW)

FREE TAX HELP: Drop-in help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, appointments recommended.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon-12:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales start today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots in West Seattle.

MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: This new community space and beverage business is opening at 4 pm after 3:30 pm ribboncutting – see this WSB story. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

STUDENT POETRY SALON: Be at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 5 pm for a poetry salon with Madison Middle School students.

POP-UP SOCIAL: 34th District Democrats are hosting this in Burien tonight, 5:30-8 pm, Logan Brewing Company (Burien, 510 SW 151st).

SWEET SWEET MUSIC: Concert and dessert at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm, ukuleles, choir, more. $15/door.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Deep Sea Diver album release show and signing, 7 pm, free/all ages. (4559 California SW).

‘COVENANT’: Final weekend for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm, tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: School of Rock bands, doors at 6 pm and music at 7 pm, details here, $10 advance, $15 door, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Lady Coco tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Very Serious, Mutual Stoke, Pink Team.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!