FOLLOWUP: Here’s what we’ve learned about Tuesday’s Upper Fauntleroy warrant operation

Back on Tuesday morning, a multi-agency law-enforcement operation converged on a house in the 8800 block of 38th SW in Upper Fauntleroy, with a helicopter circling above. Though marked Seattle Police cars were part of it, SPD had no information to provide, and King County Sheriff’s Office told us the helicopter wasn’t theirs (we asked because the KCSO helicopter Guardian One is the main helicopter supporting local law-enforcement agencies). We also inquired with the Washington State Patrol, as the last vehicles leaving the scene included one with their logo. Today WSP answered our inquiry by saying the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was the lead agency. We subsequently contacted the local DEA to ask what they could tell us; the entirety of their reply – “It is part of an ongoing DEA narcotics investigation.”