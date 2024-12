Tonight’s Christmas-lights photos were sent by Deb, showing not one house, but several in the same block – 1900 block of Sunset Avenue in North Admiral. What they have in common: Trees with light-encrusted branches and/or trunks.

Still at least three showcase spots through Christmas, so we’re still welcoming photos/location suggestions – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! (And scroll through our archive to see what we’ve shown already.)