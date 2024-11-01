Fauntleroy Fine Art and Gift Show, plus more for your West Seattle Friday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Tom Trulin)

November begins! Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (go there any time to look into the future), First, the Halloween/fall events:

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE CONTINUES: End of the first week of the dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm inside the school.

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to “Stay ‘n’ Play” at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Third-to-last day to visit the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to see the art in this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase. The library is open today 10 am-6 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: As we get further into fall, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND GIFT SHOW: First of three sessions for this year’s show at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 5-8 pm. Our calendar listing includes the list of artists.

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘NIGHTFALL’ CHARITY HAUNT: Annual spooky experience continues post-Halloween, 5:30-9:30 pm, with a “trick-or-treat trail” for the first hour. Private West Seattle residence – go here for more info.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7-9 pm, Gary Benson with Ellen Reed at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DAY AFTER HALLOWEEN HALLOWEEN SHOW: Costumes encouraged! Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark, Remainders, Odd Blossom, Leo Leo, Joyla Red. (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10, 21+.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

FOOTBALL: One local team plays tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS vs. Bishop Blanchet at 7:30 pm.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s music at Southgate Roller Rink is: Sugar Bones, Midpack, Heavy Bloom. Here’s the ticket link. $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Twilight tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!