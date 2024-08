(WSB photos)

The annual West Seattle Boat Swap is on, happening today at Mountain to Sound Outfitters in The Triangle (3602 SW Alaska). You can browse human-powered watercraft (kayaks, SUPs, canoes) and accessories, both consigned by community members and from the stock at M2SO and its partner business Alki Kayak Tours (WSB sponsor).

The Boat Swap is on until 4 pm today.