YOU CAN HELP: Sunday donation drive for men’s work clothes

(Alki UCC photo from February)

That’s what generous donors gave during Alki UCC‘s monthly donation drive in February – and tomorrow (Sunday) is your next chance to help! Here’s the announcement:

Alki UCC Donation Drive this Sunday, March 17

6115 SW Hinds

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front Courtyard

Men’s work clothes donations are the priority need: jeans, khakis, hoodies, outerwear for cold weather, boots, socks, layering pieces.

Your donations of food, clothing and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center.

Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.