Feels like spring already. Welcome it officially Tuesday at Alice’s West Seattle sunset watch

(Last year’s spring-equinox event)

After a record-for-the-date high temperature Saturday (74) and more 70-degree weather today, you might feel like spring has already arrived. But it’s not here officially until the equinox moment – 8:06 pm Tuesday (March 19) – which will be immediately preceded by an only-in-West Seattle way to celebrate: Change-of-seasons sunset watch with expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen. Alice will be at Solstice Park (uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) starting at 6:30 pm Tuesday; the official sunset time is 7:22 pm, but the sun is likely to vanish behind the Olympics around 7 pm. Alice has been leading these gatherings for 15+ years, and it’s a fun way both to find out what exactly “equinox” (or solstice, during winter/summer) means, as well as seeing why Solstice Park has its name (being there right at sunset – providing the sun’s not obscured by clouds – is a must).