All The Best Pet Care in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming All The Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW) as a new WSB sponsor. When new sponsors join us to advertise their local businesses to you, they get the opportunity to tell you about who they are and what they do – here’s what All The Best would like you to know:

Since 1985, All The Best stores have been neighborhood gathering places where pets are celebrated, and customers are introduced to a progressive nutritional philosophy. As we open our 17th store in West Seattle, we remain locally and family-owned and led. Helping people keep their beloved dogs and cats at their healthiest drives everything we do and every decision we make.

We encourage customers to bring their dogs (and adventuresome cats) to the store so we can make them feel as special as they are, give them treats, and better understand their needs. Regular customers tell us their dogs practically drag them into the store whenever they’re near! We also provide free same-day delivery for local orders $75 and up.

Our most popular promotion is our birthday club. Customers who sign up for our free Healthy Rewards program are eligible for a discounted shopping spree on their pet’s birthday or gotcha day. They also receive a free tote bag that features custom-commissioned work by a local artist. The reusable tote contains a toy, a birthday hat, samples, and treats. Healthy Rewards members also receive points for purchasing items from participating brands, and when 400 points are accumulated, they receive a store credit.

All The Best is committed to giving back to our local pet rescues and our community at large. Each year, we donate hundreds of gift cards to local nonprofits and nearly half a million dollars worth of food and supplies to numerous pet rescues and food banks.

We consider working toward a more sustainable future another important part of helping to build a better community. We are active members of the Pet Sustainability Coalition. With their guidance, we are making great strides in reducing waste by converting every possible All The Best brand package to recyclable packaging. Our customers share our concerns and help make this initiative a success by consistently returning qualifying pet food packaging to us to be recycled.

We look forward to meeting our West Seattle neighbors – and their pets!

