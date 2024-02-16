The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Olympics this morning, photographed by Rick Cocker)

Friday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE TODDLER GYM #1: Happening now – Fridays 10 am-11:30 am, little ones and their caregivers are invited to open gym time at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

PRESIDENTS DAY WEEKEND SALE: Continuing today at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), lots of snow sports gear on sale – as shown here. The store is open today

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE TODDLER GYM #2: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS girls vs. Roosevelt, 5 pm district-tournament game at Bellevue College (tickets here).

(Olympics this morning, photographed by James Bratsanos)

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: Tonight brings the monthly singer/songwriter open mic, signups at 6 pm, music at 6:30 pm, all ages, at Kenyon Hall. (7904 35th SW)

BLACK HISTORY T-SHIRT TRANSFER: That’s the centerpiece activity at 7 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center‘s late-night program. (2801 SW Thistle)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Tonight it’s music performed by Jim Page and Kat Eggleston at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Juniper Honey, Justin Harden, Timothy Robert Graham. $10.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Sam Cobra, 7 pm. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Third weekend for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight’s DJ is Joey Roxville. (4547 California SW)

