FOLLOWUP: One less canvas for tagging vandalism

Shortly after publishing this story about the city graffiti law, we went to the future Morgan Junction EV-charging lot to check on the much-tagged fencing mesh that Seattle City Light had promised would be removed. As you can see in our photo above, the fencing wrap has been removed; we last recall noticing it still in place on Tuesday, so this would have happened sometime in the past few days. Morgan Community Association president Deb Barker brought up the longrunning vandalism at her organization’s meeting last week (WSB coverage here); when we then followed up with SCL, they said the mesh wasn’t needed any more anyway, so they’d remove it. The fencing went up after an environmental cleanup and tree/shrub removal at the 42nd/Morgan/Fauntleroy site, which is expected to open for EV charging in about a year.