WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Husky Deli’s dinner plan, plus Holiday Guide reminder

November 13, 2023 3:30 pm
With Thanksgiving just a week and a half away, we’re almost ready to launch this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Thanks to everyone who’s already sent information on holiday-season events – bazaars/pop-up shops, donation drives, performances, open houses, holiday food specials, etc. … if you have something coming up but haven’t sent that info to us, hurry! Whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us so we can get it into the guide (and if time/date-specific, into our year-round calendar too) – thank you!

THANKSGIVING NOTE: The guide will start off with Thanksgiving-related notes, which we’ve also been spotlighting here in the news stream. One more we’ve received word of – if you need help assembling Thanksgiving dinner, Husky Deli is another venue offering to make the whole thing for you to heat at home – $150 to serve five people – roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, bread rolls, and a half-gallon of Husky ice cream (you choose the flavor). Get your order in by Monday, November 20th, for pickup the day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 23rd).

