WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Here’s the list for today/tonight!

(Seen on the Duwamish River, cormorant and seal – photo by Steve Bender)

Here’s the Monday lineup, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

CYBER MONDAY SALE AT LAUREN’S JEWELERS: All day today, buy online from Lauren’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) and get 10% off $100 minimum purchase, 20% off $500 minimum purchase, 30% off $1,000 minimum purchase (engagement rings not included in sale), until midnight PST.

=SALE AT FILIGREE & SHADOW HANDMADE FRAGRANCES (WSB sponsor): Continuing today, offering 15% off storewide, and online with code GOODTHINGS. Complimentary U.S. shipping, too.” Filigree & Shadow’s studio behind Canna West Culture Shop “is open by coincidence or appointment” – look for the sign on the sidewalk.

SALE CONTINUES AT THE BASS SHOP: The Bass Shop (WSB sponsor) continues its sale through today, online: 15% off all basses.

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance 9 am-1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

PARK PROJECT UPDATES MEETING: Seattle Parks promises updates tonight on several much-watched West Seattle projects, from Hiawatha to Lincoln Park to The Junction and beyond. 6 pm, online. Links for sending advance questions and attending tonight are in the Parks announcement.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MONDAY MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!