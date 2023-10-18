West Seattle Halloween Guide 2023 now up!

Just under two weeks until Halloween, and dozens of special events are scheduled – so, to help you find them, as of early today, our annual West Seattle Halloween (etc.) Guide is up: Trick-or-treat events, festivals, costume contests, carnivals, performances, spooky displays, bar parties, Dia de Muertos events, more. The guide is at westseattleblog.com/halloween and will continue to evolve between now and November 1st – adding events as we hear about them, and removing the ones that have already happened – so keep checking in. And if we’re missing YOUR seasonal community-welcome event – please send info as soon as you can – westseattleblog@gmail.com – so we can add it; thank you!