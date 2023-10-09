TRIPLE BILL: Three mini-concerts for The Art of Music during October’s West Seattle Art Walk

Thursday night brings the first West Seattle Art Walk of fall, and with it, three mini-concerts celebrating The Art of Music. Coordinator John Redenbaugh tells us who’s performing this time:

The next free admission Art of Music performances presented by the West Seattle Junction Association are coming up on Second Thursday Art Walk evening October 12 at three locations — Lana Sparks in the Alaska Junction at Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW): Cyd Smith in Morgan Junction at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW): And Swing 3PO in the Admiral District at Antico Soprano’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant (2348 California SW). Musicians will perform from 6 pm to 7:45 pm (with one 15-minute break at the midpoint). We have two Supporting Sponsors for this year’s Art of Music performances: the Admiral Neighborhood Association and the Morgan Community Association. Also: Funding provided by the Neighborhood Matching Fund from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.

And thanks to all that, you can watch/listen to Art of Music mini-concerts for free! The Art Walk itself will be happening that night “5 pm until late” as always – watch for that preview soon. (WSB is a longtime WSAW community co-sponsor.)