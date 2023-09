8:37 PM: In the midst of another wave of rain, there’s been another crash on the West Seattle Bridge. Two lanes are blocked on the eastbound bridge at 99 for what’s been described as a one-vehicle collision – the driver “hit the wall” (the jersey barriers, as best we can tell). So if you have to head toward I-5 any time soon, give yourself extra time or consider an alternative.

8:54 PM: No serious injuries reported, and the scene has just cleared.