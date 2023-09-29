Remembering Daniel O. Neville, 1947-2023

Family and friends are remembering Daniel O. Neville and sharing this with the community:

Daniel O’Dell Neville, 76, of Port Orchard, peacefully passed away after a long illness on September 8th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Daniel was born on May 10, 1947, to Catherine Fern Brady and Bert O’Dell Neville in Seattle, WA. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1970 and served in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he joined “the family business,” working on the Seattle Waterfront as a longshoreman for 29 years. He was a proud member of the ILWU Local 19.

Daniel loved fishing, playing cards, road trips, nature, baseball, and his family and friends. Daniel had a big heart and lived an equally big life; moderation was not in his vocabulary. He had an undeniably quick wit and a free spirit that did not conform to the norms of society.

Daniel was welcomed home by his parents, Dell and Dorthy Neville and Catherine Neville, sister Marlene Flanary, and brothers Phillip Neville, James Griffin, Marvin Griffin, Gerald Griffin, Lonnie Neville, William Neville, and Patrick Secrist. He is survived by his wife Joni Neville, children Lois Neville and Dylan (Hellen) Neville, grandchildren Leyla and Kobe, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Services are still being planned at this time.