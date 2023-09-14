HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, September edition

Beautiful night to go out and enjoy art, food, and drinks! The West Seattle Art Walk is on – venues, artists, and food and drink specials are all listed here. Our first stop:

Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting the work of artist Jenna Brechbeil, “showcasing a new collection of modern watercolor paintings on wood panel.” Viscon Cellars also offers a wine special for Art Walk night – tasting fees waived.

ADDED 6:12 PM: We just stopped at Doll Parts Collective (4832 California SW) and met 14-year-old crocheter Violet McKernan. Here’s some of her work:

Violet just started crocheting around Thanksgiving last year and discovered she was good at it and loved doing it. If you don’t get to Doll Parts tonight, Violet’s work will be on sale there all month!

ADDED 6:33 PM: We went to The Admiral District to visit West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor), where artist Jan Brown is showing her work tonight:

She told us she has paintings in multiple genres – including work inspired during the pandemic, when people asked her for paintings they could use as backdrops during Zoom meetings! West Seattle Realty has snacks, too, if you stop by tonight. More photos and stops to come.