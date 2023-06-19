The list for your West Seattle holiday Monday

(Lined chiton, photographed at low tide by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s on the list for today, the 2023 observance of Juneteenth:

CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY: Banks, government offices, Post Offices, libraries, many Seattle Parks facilities

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: One more appreciably low tide before early July – out to -2.2 feet at 12:18 pm. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out 11 am-1:30 pm at Constellation (63rd/Beach Drive) and Lincoln (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) Parks.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic continues at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 7 pm, monthly Routine Killers show – some tickets remain as of this morning. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

ALKI MEDITATION: Meditation, discussion, and community, as explained in our calendar listing, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!