WEEKEND PREVIEW: Byrd Ensemble returns to West Seattle on Saturday, with a ticket deal

The acclaimed Byrd Ensemble is performing in West Seattle again Saturday night at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. This time, the chamber vocal ensemble’s concert is themed “Prince of Music: Palestrina.” Here’s the concert summary:

Palestrina was the outstanding composer of the late Renaissance in Europe. His long-lasting influence on the development of church music and counterpoint included his most famous mass setting, Missa Papae Marcelli, which served as a model for mass settings during the Counter-Reformation. The program also features music by two other leading contemporaries of Palestrina: Spanish Counter-Reformation composer and possible pupil of Palestrina, Tomás Luis de Victoria, and Franco-Flemish composer Orlando Lassus.

The full program and other information can be seen in our calendar listing. To get the word out, the Byrd Ensemble is advertising on WSB, and offering a deal if you use this code while getting tickets online: WESTSEATTLE30. The concert starts at 7:30 pm Saturday (April 15th); Holy Rosary is at 42nd/Genesee on the north side of The Junction.