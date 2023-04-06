Remembering John F. Watson, 1947-2023

Family and friends are remembering John F. Watson and sharing this remembrance with the community:

John was the first-born child of Frank and Helen Watson in West Seattle in 1947. He passed away 3/22/23 in Gig Harbor.



John attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1965. He then attended Highline CC and University of Washington before starting an illustrious career at Boeing. He spent over 30 years at Boeing, making many life-long friends. John always loved being on the water and owned 2 beautiful yachts, the Scorpio and the White Cap. He loved taking friends and family out on Lake Washington, Elliott Bay, Puget Sound, and the San Juans. He was kind beyond words and generous to a fault. He was an avid bridge player and art collector. Loved dogs, Cadillacs, Thunderbirds, and cookies! His health deteriorated over the last year, making life difficult.

We are thankful to his many friends who helped care for him, including, but not limited to, Rosalie, Mike, and Janis. He is survived by his two brothers Ric and Andy Watson, sister Debbie Coghill, their spouses, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who all adored him.