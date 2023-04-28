Here’s why USPS says it downsized West Seattle post offices’ dropoff mailboxes

We got multiple messages Thursday afternoon from people wondering about the smaller boxes that have replaced the previously standard larger boxes outside both of West Seattle’s post offices. After verifying the change (our photo above shows the one outside the Westwood Village post office), we asked regional USPS spokesperson Kim Frum about it today. Her answer, in short: These smaller boxes are more secure. The long version:

The increase in crime throughout the country over the past several years has resulted in escalating criminal incidents against United States Postal Service (USPS) employees and the mail. Every postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public’s mail. In an increasingly challenging environment, the USPS and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) are highly focused on protecting postal employees and property and ensuring the secure delivery of the nation’s mail and packages.

Recognizing these ongoing safety threats, we have been – and will continue to- implement an engaged, robust nationwide initiative to harden blue collection boxes, enhance collection box key and lock technology and institute dual authentication for change of address protocols. These measures not only protect the integrity of the mail but offer additional safeguards for our carriers and other employees. Furthermore, USPS and USPIS are partnering with federal and local authorities to enforce the laws and bring criminals to justice.

We will continue to adapt to evolving security threats and implement expanded measures to safeguard our employees and preserve the security of the mail that our customers expect and deserve.

The Postal Service will be releasing and implementing additional preventative, protection, and enforcement measures later this spring.