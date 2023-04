Until 2 pm, the doors are open at Seattle Fire Station 37 (35th/Holden) in Sunrise Heights, for a Fire Safety Fair. It’s a rare chance to meet firefighters without being caught up in an emergency requiring their response, and to learn how to reduce the chance you’ll need their help. If you’re bringing a little one for Story Time with Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, that’s at 1:30 pm. More photos later!