FOLLOWUP: Police confirm body found during Leticia Martinez-Cosman investigation; suspect now also charged in West Seattle burglary

Two new developments in connection with the investigation of the disappearance of Leticia Martinez-Cosman:

First, Seattle Police confirm they found a person dead in Renton while investigating tips in . This was first reported late last night by KOMO TV and a WSB reader pointed us to that story very early today; we have since confirmed the discovery with SPD – this is the statement sent by SPD spokesperson Det. Judinna Gulpan:

SPD Homicide Detectives followed leads obtained during the investigation which resulted in the recovery of a deceased subject in the Renton area Tuesday afternoon. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death. We have no further information to share at this time.

(The Medical Examiner usually releases information after 3 pm, so we might find out more later today.) Renton is also where Ms. Martinez-Cosman’s 24-year-old son told police he had escaped from a man who kidnapped and tried to kill him; that attack is the subject of some of the charges filed against Brett M. Gitchel, as reported here Monday. Police say Gitchel is the man last seen with her, at and leaving the March 31st Mariners game, and that he is the arsonist who torched her car, found burning on Beacon Hill. Gitchel remains in the King County Jail in lieu of $5,050,000 bail.

That additional $50,000 bail is because of another case filed against him – which we just discovered this morning while doublechecking Gitchel’s status. This one is the Genesee Hill burglary caught on video and originally published in WSB Crime Watch on March 28th, days before the disappearance. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Gitchel on Tuesday with second-degree burglary in that case. The victim also uploaded his security video with an SPD report and the charging documents say a detective viewing that video identified the intruder as Gitchel (as did WSB readers). Here’s the clip we published:

Meantime, in addition to the reader report we originally published, there is one additional detail – the burglary victim recalled seeing the same man, now identified as Gitchel, walking on his street the day before. We’ll add the narrative from these charging documents as soon as we can.