Five weeks away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026, here’s how registration is going

“Come plunder the treasures of a general contractor’s storage unit.” That’s from the description of one of the most recent registered sales for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day for 2026, now five weeks away – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9. (Some sales might start earlier and/or end later – that’s up to sellers – but the official time span is 9 am to 3 pm.) This is the fourth day of our three-week registration window for WSCGSD, with more than 140 sales signed up so far (another recent registrant promises “rad stuff!” and the variety of items sellers are offering in the listings we’ve previewed runs from comics to cookware to cribs, furniture to fashion, much more). If you’re ready to register a sale – here’s where to go. As always, the map and sale list will be ready to preview one week in advance, so that’s just four weeks away. (That’s when you’ll read more creative descriptions, including, “The sale you wish you went to first!”)