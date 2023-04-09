COUNTDOWN: Six weeks until first West Seattle 5K since 2019!

(WSB photo, 2019)

One of the biggest spring events we’re counting down to is the West Seattle 5K run/walk on Alki, returning for the first time since 2019. It’s happening Sunday, May 21st, presented by and benefiting the West Seattle High School PTSA, and it’s offering new features this year, as announced when registration opened last month:

New this year is a grade-level competition among West Seattle High School students. The goal is to create a friendly competition to see which grade gets the most classmates to register. The winning grade gets out of Homeroom early for a special treat and cash ($250) to their grade-level ASB. Other new 5k features include a “Sleep In” and “sponsor a student runner” options. There are buttons on the registration page to donate to the 5K if you’d rather sleep in that morning or don’t wish to run/walk.

Registration is open at westseattle5k.com, and you get the lowest rates if you sign up by the end of the month. (WSB is a community sponsor of the WS5K.)